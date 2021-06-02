Border Patrol agents arrest two gang members

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two convicted gang members are caught trying to come into the country.

Felix Carbajal Morales was arrested in the downtown area on Saturday.

A background check revealed he had been convicted of drug smuggling in Bryan, Texas back in 2009.

They also found that he is a member of the Latin Kings Street Gang.

The other arrest was for Angel Yocani Aguirre Nava.

He was caught along Highway 16 just east of Zapata.

Record checks showed he was convicted on several counts of human smuggling two years ago and he’s also a self-professed hitman for the Cartel Del Noreste.

