Bulky trash pick up for District One
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents in District One who are looking to start the month of June with a clean slate will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted clutter!
On Wednesday, June, 2, the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be out and about collecting brush & bulky trash in District One.
Residents will have a chance to dispose of unwanted furniture, bikes, appliances, and other household items.
All items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.
For more information regarding trash services, you can call 311.
