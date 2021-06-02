Advertisement

Bulky trash pick up for District One

Residents will have a chance to dispose of unwanted furniture, bikes, appliances, and other household items
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents in District One who are looking to start the month of June with a clean slate will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted clutter!

On Wednesday, June, 2, the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be out and about collecting brush & bulky trash in District One.

Residents will have a chance to dispose of unwanted furniture, bikes, appliances, and other household items.

All items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

For more information regarding trash services, you can call 311.

