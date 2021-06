LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - June is Internet Safety Month, and Laredo Crime Stoppers wants to shed light on the topic.

As a result of the pandemic, kids are relying on the internet now more than ever for education, entertainment and socializing.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is encouraging parents to view its presentation on internet safety on their website here.

