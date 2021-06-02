DPS expresses dangers in smuggling pursuits

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of vehicle pursuits involving law enforcement is on the rise here in our area.

Most recently, DPS troopers and agents foiled a smuggling attempt that involved a firearm.

DPS works side by side with Border Patrol agents when smugglers try to head up north. They put their lives on the line trying to stop the drivers, all while keeping others on the road safe.

DPS has been dealing with an increase in vehicle pursuits and weapon seizures.

Law enforcement says if someone has a weapon, there’s some intention of using it.

“Once we disable that vehicle, we just don’t know if that person is going to utilize that weapon,” said Eric Estrada, a spokesperson with DPS.

During human smuggling attempts, there’s been an increase of convicted felons carrying handguns.

DPS says this can sometimes make the chase a longer one.

“That’s another reason they’re fleeing from us, because they don’t want to go to prison or go back to jail or violate their parole. Some of them won’t get paid until they reach a destination, so sometimes they try to any means to escape from us.”

But the need for speed isn’t always about hiding only people or weapons.

“We also have seen cases where they’re smuggling narcotics inside. So sometimes there’s a combination of undocumented people and bundles of marijuana. It just depends, sometimes it’s a combination.”

DPS says these pursuits are a hazard for drivers as it could lead to becoming a victim in the roadway.

“The person we’re chasing, he’s not going to stop for a red light. He’s going to disregard stop signs so we just always tell the public to be aware of their surroundings and not just see whats in front but whats behind them.”

At this time, DPS says they haven’t had any incidents where weapons are used against officers while they are busting these smuggling attempts.

However, they are prepared for the worst case scenario.

DPS advises drivers to stay away from being on their phones while driving so they can always be aware of their surroundings in the case of a pursuit happening close by.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.