DPS seizes over 300 pounds during traffic stop

Troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana
Troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop results in the discovery of over 300 pounds of marijuana.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 23 at around 6 o clock when Troopers observed a white Chevy SUV that was traveling south on US 83 in Rio Grande City.

The driver failed to yield the right of way and narrowly avoided a crash.

When the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver stopped near a gate and tossed several bundles from the vehicle, and fled into the brush.

Troopers were able to cover 16 bundles of marijuana which had a street value of $103,800.

