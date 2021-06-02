DPS seizes over 300 pounds during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop results in the discovery of over 300 pounds of marijuana.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 23 at around 6 o clock when Troopers observed a white Chevy SUV that was traveling south on US 83 in Rio Grande City.

The driver failed to yield the right of way and narrowly avoided a crash.

When the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver stopped near a gate and tossed several bundles from the vehicle, and fled into the brush.

Troopers were able to cover 16 bundles of marijuana which had a street value of $103,800.

