Advertisement

Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo

File photo: Mexico
File photo: Mexico(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Consulate posted on their social media pages Tuesday night that they were tracking several shootings across Nuevo Laredo and put out a “shelter in place” order for U.S. government personnel until 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to several Mexican media outlets, the shootings were between soldiers and members of a criminal organization.

Eight deaths have been reported from this incident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent
Sinkhole reported in Nuevo Laredo
Sinkhole reported on west side of Nuevo Laredo
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts at separate checkpoints

Latest News

More chances of rain
Still waiting for the rain
LISD safely welcomes students back to summer school
LISD safely welcomes students back to summer school
Lawmakers tour border
Congressman Cuellar and other lawmakers tour border
c
Eads on MPO
City Manager responds to MPO change
City Manager responds to MPO change