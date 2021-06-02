Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Consulate posted on their social media pages Tuesday night that they were tracking several shootings across Nuevo Laredo and put out a “shelter in place” order for U.S. government personnel until 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to several Mexican media outlets, the shootings were between soldiers and members of a criminal organization.

Eight deaths have been reported from this incident.

