Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Consulate posted on their social media pages Tuesday night that they were tracking several shootings across Nuevo Laredo and put out a “shelter in place” order for U.S. government personnel until 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
According to several Mexican media outlets, the shootings were between soldiers and members of a criminal organization.
Eight deaths have been reported from this incident.
