Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man says he was only trying to protect himself when he shot and killed a man allegedly trying to break into his Houston home.

The 74-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, says it happened at around 5 a.m. Monday when he saw a moving shadow outside his window followed by sounds of an attempted home invasion.

When the intruder broke out a window, the homeowner grabbed a handgun and shot the suspect.

The homeowner says instead of backing down, the would-be intruder became even more aggressive.

That’s when he shot the man two more times, killing him.

The homeowner said a prayer for taking his life because he didn’t know what was going to happen, but he believes it was either him or his own life.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was killed.

Meanwhile, the homeowner who has lived in the area all his life, says he loves the neighborhood, but believes it’s time for him to move.

The case will be turned over to a grand jury to determine whether charges will be filed.

