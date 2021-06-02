Advertisement

Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder

Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Texas resident shoots would be intruder(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man says he was only trying to protect himself when he shot and killed a man allegedly trying to break into his Houston home.

The 74-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, says it happened at around 5 a.m. Monday when he saw a moving shadow outside his window followed by sounds of an attempted home invasion.

When the intruder broke out a window, the homeowner grabbed a handgun and shot the suspect.

The homeowner says instead of backing down, the would-be intruder became even more aggressive.

That’s when he shot the man two more times, killing him.

The homeowner said a prayer for taking his life because he didn’t know what was going to happen, but he believes it was either him or his own life.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was killed.

Meanwhile, the homeowner who has lived in the area all his life, says he loves the neighborhood, but believes it’s time for him to move.

The case will be turned over to a grand jury to determine whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing woman
Griselda Garcia
Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity
Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Tractor trailer on fire
UPDATE: Tractor trailer on fire reported on IH-35
District 1 Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez
Local councilmember reveals need for liver transplant

Latest News

Man killed in collision with semi
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Samuel Enrique Lopez due back in court
Wanted for Car Theft
Laredo Crime Stopper Car Theft
Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Gang Members
Gang Members Arrested
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole