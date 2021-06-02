Heavy gloom in June

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to continue to see that gloomy and rainy weather as we continue the first week of June.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 90 degrees.

Those chances of rain will persist from 20 percent to 50 percent as we get into the evening.

These chances of rain will increase to 70 percent on Thursday and we are looking at a nice day at 85 degrees for our high and lows in the 70s and possibly even 60s!

This isn’t our typical June-like weather!

On Friday, we’ll remain in the mid-80s and see a 60 percent chance of rain.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because by Saturday we’ll be back in the 90s, and then on Sunday and Monday we’ll get back to the upper 90s.

Normally we’re used to hitting the pools at the beginning of June, but these cooler temperatures feel nice!

