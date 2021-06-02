Holding Institute responds to ending of MPP program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The end of the Migrant Protection Protocol program is leaving local shelters preparing to adjust to the changes.

The program forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration courts.

Now, that program has been ended by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Holding Institute Director Mike Smith says they had expected the program to end months ago.

Now that it’s gone, he hopes that it can be replaced with something else as soon as possible.

“So I know there’s a big sigh of relief for them. There’s a big sigh of relief where people are waiting. Now our question is well, ‘what’s next?’ So if you eliminate one program, you have to replace it with another. That hasn’t been done yet, but we’re all hoping there’s something positive results out of this.”

Smith says the next step they expect is a reduction or elimination of Title 42 programs which would allow families with children over seven to travel into the United States together.

