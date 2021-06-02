Advertisement

Laredo College Board to discuss appointing interim president

The Laredo College Board officially accepted the resignation of President Doctor Ricardo Solis.
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
This comes a week after he was named the sole finalist for South Texas College in McAllen.

Solis says he does expect to remain at Laredo College until July.

The board will meet on Wednesday night to discuss appointing a new interim president as well as modifying the board’s policy on employment practices.

It starts at 5:30 p.m.

