Advertisement

LC Board to discuss appointing interim president

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo College Board will meet on Wednesday to discuss several agenda items.

During the meeting, the board will officially accept the resignation of Laredo College President Dr. Ricardo Solis.

This comes a week after Dr. Solis was named the sole finalist for South Texas College in McAllen.

Solis says he does expect to remain at Laredo College until July.

Members will discuss appointing a new interim president as well as modifying the board’s policy on employment practices.

The meeting will take place today at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing woman
Griselda Garcia
Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity
Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Tractor trailer on fire
UPDATE: Tractor trailer on fire reported on IH-35
District 1 Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez
Local councilmember reveals need for liver transplant

Latest News

Man killed in collision with semi
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Samuel Enrique Lopez due back in court
Wanted for Car Theft
Laredo Crime Stopper Car Theft
Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Gang Members
Gang Members Arrested
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole