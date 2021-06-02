LC Board to discuss appointing interim president

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo College Board will meet on Wednesday to discuss several agenda items.

During the meeting, the board will officially accept the resignation of Laredo College President Dr. Ricardo Solis.

This comes a week after Dr. Solis was named the sole finalist for South Texas College in McAllen.

Solis says he does expect to remain at Laredo College until July.

Members will discuss appointing a new interim president as well as modifying the board’s policy on employment practices.

The meeting will take place today at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.