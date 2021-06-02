Advertisement

Man facing charges after altercation turns violent

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after an altercation escalates into an assault.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal for an incident that happened on Saturday evening at around 3 a.m. at the 7400 block of Michigan Avenue.

Authorities met with a victim who stated that Villarreal assaulted their friend and threatened to kill him and his friends.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Villarreal.

During the arrest, they found him in possession of marijuana and prescription pills.

He was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and possession.

