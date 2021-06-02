Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing woman
Griselda Garcia
Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity
Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Tractor trailer on fire
UPDATE: Tractor trailer on fire reported on IH-35
District 1 Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez
Local councilmember reveals need for liver transplant

Latest News

File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Samuel Enrique Lopez due back in court
Wanted for Car Theft
Laredo Crime Stopper Car Theft
Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Gang Members
Gang Members Arrested
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole