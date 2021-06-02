Advertisement

Samuel Enrique Lopez due back in court

The man accused of killing four members of a family will have a pre-trial hearing
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man accused of killing four members of a family is back in court tomorrow.

Samuel Enrique Lopez is accused of the deaths of 33-year-old Zayra Martin-Fuentes, 18-year-old Lesly Zarahy Hernandez, 12-year-old Pedro Cruz, and two-year-old Julian Saraco on April 14th 2020.

On May 19th, a judge denied Lopez’ request to exhume the body of one of the victims.

On June 3rd, a pre-trial hearing is being set at 9:30 a.m. at the 406th District Court with Judge Oscar Hale presiding.

No date has been set for jury selection.

