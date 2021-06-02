Advertisement

TAMIU students publish dozens of children’s books

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Forty-two new published authors call Laredo home, and the children of Laredo may have the chance to read their books.

Students enrolled in the Multilingual Children’s Literature course wrote, illustrated, and published forty-two children’s books.

Through the TAMIU-Lamar Bruni Vergara Literacy Partnership, tutors will use those books to promote literacy among children in the community.

The Multilingual Children’s Literature course is more than a class, it’s a collaborative service-learning project led by Doctor Kaitlyn Culliton, an assistant professor of English.

She says in addition to promoting literacy at a young age, she wanted to authentically tell the stories of the Laredo community.

The best way to do that was to allow her students, natives of Laredo, to have an immersive experience in inspiring a love of literature for the next generation of students.

One of the authors, Angelica Garcia, wrote “My Brother is a Hero” which is inspired by her two sons, one of whom has autism.

She wants to raise awareness about what autism is and that children are more than their diagnosis.

Another student said she didn’t read about or see people who looked like her in books growing up, and many of the authors of the books in school didn’t look like her.

She wants to see more diversity and cultural representation in books.

The books will be at literacy centers in the TAMIU-Lamar Bruni Vergara Literacy Partnership schools across Laredo such as Leyendecker, Sanchez Ochoa, and Santa Maria.

To learn more, you can visit their YouTube here.

