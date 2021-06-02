Advertisement

UPDATE: Tractor trailer on fire reported on IH-35

Tractor trailer on fire
Tractor trailer on fire(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The IH-35 northbound mainlanes at mile markers 43 and 44 have reopened to traffic after tractor trailer fire broke out.

Below is the original text tot this story:

IH-35 is closed at mile markers 43 and 444 due to a tractor trailer fire.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted to US 83 until fire debris is cleared from the road.

Drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.

A tractor fire is reported on IH-35 on Tuesday evening.

According to a witness, the tractor trailer was on fire on the northbound lane of IH-35 on mile marker 44.

No injuries are currently reported. Please drive with caution.

