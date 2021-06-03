AEP wants you to be prepared this hurricane season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Now that hurricane season is officially underway, AEP is reminding Texans that now is the time to plan for a major storm.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this year is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

AEP says being prepared ahead of time is the first step in keeping your home and family safe.

AEP recommends that you gather an emergency kit that includes, a flashlight with batteries, candles, matches, water, water, camping equipment, non-perishable foods and over the counter meds.

For more information on how to prepare for a storm, we can head on over to aeptexas.com.

