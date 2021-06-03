Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
Weifeng Zhuo, 26
Man accused of running illegal gambling business
Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent

Latest News

Anna Benavides Galo
Governor Abbott appoints Laredoan to Parks and Wildlife Commission
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
More than 169 million people, which is more than 51% of the U.S. population, have received at...
COVID vaccinations drop below 1 million per day
Accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported on San Bernardo