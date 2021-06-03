Advertisement

City to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Riverside circulator service

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for another circulator service.

On Thursday, the city, El Metro Transit, and Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa will announce the new circulator van and C3 Riverside service.

This project will provide transportation for residents, workers, and students living in the Riverside Drive area, Eagle Pass Avenue, Santa Maria, and the Laredo Regional Food Bank.

The circulator will run in 35-minute intervals.

That ceremony will take place on Thursday at the transit center at 1301 Farragut Street at 10:30 a.m.

