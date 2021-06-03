Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar and other lawmakers tour border

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Migrant holding facilities and processing centers are once again in the spotlight as Texas lawmakers spent the day seeing firsthand the latest in the migrant surge.

Congressman Henry Cuellar along with Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema made the trek down to Donna, Texas to tour the temporary processing center, an emergency intake site, and the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge.

This comes weeks after the lawmakers introduced the Bipartisan Border Solution Act, which is a response to the surge in migrants coming across the southern border.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent
Sinkhole reported in Nuevo Laredo
Sinkhole reported on west side of Nuevo Laredo
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts at separate checkpoints

Latest News

More chances of rain
Still waiting for the rain
LISD safely welcomes students back to summer school
LISD safely welcomes students back to summer school
c
Eads on MPO
City Manager responds to MPO change
City Manager responds to MPO change