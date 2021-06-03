Advertisement

Downtown road closures to take place over night

Source: AP Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You may want to be aware of these downtown road closures that will take place through the rest of Wednesday night until the early morning.

According to DPS, lane closures will be effect for the end of the freeway on IH-35 between Scott Street and Washington Street starting from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge cleaning and other maintenance.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down around the work zone and merge into other open lanes.

