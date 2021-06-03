DPS foils human smuggling attempt on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of several undocumented immigrants.

The discovery was made when DPS Troopers pulled over a ford pick-up truck on Highway 83 near Chihuahua road in Zapata.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found five undocumented immigrants inside.

The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

Law enforcement says smuggling organizations continue to exploit migrants and track them by utilizing wrist bracelets.

