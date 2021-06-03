Advertisement

DPS foils human smuggling attempt on Highway 83

DPS foils human smuggling attempt
DPS foils human smuggling attempt(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of several undocumented immigrants.

The discovery was made when DPS Troopers pulled over a ford pick-up truck on Highway 83 near Chihuahua road in Zapata.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found five undocumented immigrants inside.

The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

Law enforcement says smuggling organizations continue to exploit migrants and track them by utilizing wrist bracelets.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
Weifeng Zhuo, 26
Man accused of running illegal gambling business
Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent

Latest News

Anna Benavides Galo
Governor Abbott appoints Laredoan to Parks and Wildlife Commission
Accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported on San Bernardo
Rudy Mendoza, age 37
Man arrested after police find credit card skimmer
Gateway City Pride Association To Hold Kick-off Event
Gateway City Pride Association to hold kick-off event
27-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Fermin
Man accused of grand theft auto