Gateway City Pride Association to hold kick-off event

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of Pride Month, a local group is putting together a series of events to celebrate the occasion.

The Gateway City Pride Association will host a kick-off event at Cultura Beer Garden on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature, food, a photo opp, and live entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public.

