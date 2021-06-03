Gateway City Pride Association to hold kick-off event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of Pride Month, a local group is putting together a series of events to celebrate the occasion.

The Gateway City Pride Association will host a kick-off event at Cultura Beer Garden on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature, food, a photo opp, and live entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public.

