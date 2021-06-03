Governor Abbott appoints Laredoan to Parks and Wildlife Commission

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo native is appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the state’s Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Anna Benavides Galo of Laredo is set to be a part of the commission until February 2027.

Benavides Galo is Vice President of ANB Cattle Co. and is a Co-Trustee of her family’s mineral trust.

The commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

