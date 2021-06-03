Advertisement

Governor Abbott appoints Laredoan to Parks and Wildlife Commission

Anna Benavides Galo of Laredo is set to be a part of the commission until February 2027.
Anna Benavides Galo
Anna Benavides Galo(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo native is appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the state’s Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Anna Benavides Galo of Laredo is set to be a part of the commission until February 2027.

Benavides Galo is Vice President of ANB Cattle Co. and is a Co-Trustee of her family’s mineral trust.

The commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
Weifeng Zhuo, 26
Man accused of running illegal gambling business
Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent

Latest News

Accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported on San Bernardo
Rudy Mendoza, age 37
Man arrested after police find credit card skimmer
Gateway City Pride Association To Hold Kick-off Event
Gateway City Pride Association to hold kick-off event
27-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Fermin
Man accused of grand theft auto