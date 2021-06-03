Advertisement

In N Out selling inflatable fry carton

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Just in time for the summer, everyone’s favorite fast-food chain is offering a new way to chill by the pool.

In N Out burger is super-sizing its fry cartons for its “Fry Boat Pool Float”

It has the words fresh potatoes in red along with its signature palm trees and its bible verse that the burger chain stamps on the bottom of its containers.

You can purchase the flotation device at https://shop.in-n-out.com/ for just $59.95!

