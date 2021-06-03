LISD safely welcomes students back to summer school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic kept most students, teachers, and school faculty away from the classroom.

However, summer school is officially back with in-class instruction, but with several measures in place, including vaccinations.

As more people are able to get COVID-19 vaccines, there’s hope that everyday life, including school, may soon get back to normal.

Research shows that reopening schools for in-person learning does not seem to significantly increase community transmission of the virus if schools are able to follow COVID-19 public health guidance.

“We’re making sure all faculty and staff are wearing their mask, that we constantly remind our students to wash their hands, that we check their temperatures, first of all when they come in and just make sure they sanitize... classrooms in the mornings and the afternoons,” said Principal Michelle Martinez.

Like most school districts across the state,LISD is aiming to see as many students in person as possible.

The pandemic created all sorts of obstacles for educators never experienced before.

Alma Islas, a teacher of 16 years, for example faced new hurdles with her kindergarten class

“Trying to get the kids engaged on virtual, on Google Meets,” said Islas. “It was a challenge it was difficult, but all in all they did their best we did our best.”

Clearly, the pandemic has inspired a makeover here at the schools with sneeze guards being visible and masks being omni-present and that extra sensitve touch being exhibited from teachers who want to make sure their students feel safe and secure.>

The district is also sparing no expense in keeping classrooms clean and inviting for both students and staff looking to return to what they missed.

“Seeing my friends, seeing my teachers and working on projects with my friends instead of being alone,” said Valeria Pulido, ten years old.

Most educators are emphasizing the value of having children back in the classrooms, stressing the importance of social and emotional skills which are not easily taught online.

Plus, summer school helps provide healthy meals, access to the internet, and other vital services.

UISD schools will begin in-class summer school next week.

