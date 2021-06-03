Man accused of grand theft auto

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he decided to take a car for a test ride and never came back.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Fermin in the case.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, May 11 when authorities were called out to a car lot where the owner stated that someone took off with his car.

The victim said he tried to contact the customer several times, but he did not answer and after two hours, the owner decided to press charges.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force where they were able to identify and obtain an arrest warrant for Gonzalez-Fermin.

