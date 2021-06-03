Advertisement

Man accused of grand theft auto

A car lot owner told police that Gonzalez-Fermin asked to take a vehicle for a test drive but never came back
27-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Fermin
27-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Fermin(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he decided to take a car for a test ride and never came back.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Fermin in the case.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, May 11 when authorities were called out to a car lot where the owner stated that someone took off with his car.

The victim said he tried to contact the customer several times, but he did not answer and after two hours, the owner decided to press charges.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force where they were able to identify and obtain an arrest warrant for Gonzalez-Fermin.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
Weifeng Zhuo, 26
Man accused of running illegal gambling business
Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent

Latest News

Anna Benavides Galo
Governor Abbott appoints Laredoan to Parks and Wildlife Commission
Accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported on San Bernardo
Rudy Mendoza, age 37
Man arrested after police find credit card skimmer
Gateway City Pride Association To Hold Kick-off Event
Gateway City Pride Association to hold kick-off event