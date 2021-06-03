Man accused of running illegal gambling business

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly running an illegal gambling business.

Weifeng Zhuo, 26 years of age, was arrested on Wednesday at around four in the afternoon.

The case unfolded on Feb. 3, when a police officer conducted an undercover operation at the 2300 block of East Saunders.

While inside the Blue Diamond Amusement Center, officers found that the business was illegally providing cash payouts to the customers.

Zhuo was charged with keeping a gambling place.

