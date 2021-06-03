Advertisement

Man arrested after police find credit card skimmer

Although card skimmers aren’t visible, police do have tips on how not to fall victim to this.
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Rudy Mendez Acosta, age 37, was arrested by Laredo police after police say they found a credit card skimmer at a local gas station.

These skimmers are used on unsuspecting customers to steal information from their card as they pump gas.

Police say there is little you can do since the skimmers can’t be seen on the outside.

“There’s no real way for you to tell because basically what they’re using is that they’re going inside the pump itself and they’re installing the skimmer inside,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “It’s not visible to the outside. So unless you actually have the key to open it and you can see the skimmer inside, then you really can’t tell that there’s a skimmer inside the pump.”

Even though it is inconvenient, police say you are better off going inside the store and paying there.

Another tip they recommend is to use credit cards which have built-in security features.

