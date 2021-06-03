Martin veteran walks the stage at 84 years old

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As graduations wrap up, Martin High School saw one of its most unique graduates walking the stage Tuesday evening.

Out of the hundreds of grads at Martin’s ceremony waited decades for his special moment.

Finally, an item on his bucket list is checked off.

It’s never too late, especially not for 84-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran Francisco “Paco” Martinez.

“I never realized I was going to get a degree, you know... especially my high school degree.”

Martinez would’ve graduated with the class of 1957, but instead he joined the Navy in his sophomore year.

“I cannot yet believe that i’m graduating, especially at this late age.”

Martinez served for 6 years.

After returning home, he spent over 50 years working at a department store and car dealership.

“I always was working. I sent two boys to college and I really had to work so I can send them over there.”

He encouraged education within his family and community, all without his high school diploma.

“I was a scout master for 18 years. I graduated a lot of Eagle Scouts and I always talk about education. Although I didn’t finish, I always encouraged them to go to school and go to college.”

That’s when Martinez knew his special moment was overdue.

Although he made it through life without his education, he doesn’t want others giving up on theirs.

“This is the first step for them to succeed.”

Martinez says “once a tiger always a tiger,” and that’s why receiving his high school diploma while wearing his red cap and gown is a moment he’ll always remember.

Martinez was first in line to walk the stage on Tuesday.

