Officials find 17 undocumented people in stash house busts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement busted two different stash houses on on Tuesday night.

According to the Laredo Police Department and Border Patrol officials, after keeping an eye on two possible stash houses and observing suspicious activity, a search of both homes took place.

Officials found 17 undocumented people who were from Mexico, including three children. Another person at the scene was a U.S. citizen involved in the human smuggling attempt.

