Advertisement

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Police asked people in a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington to shelter in place and await further instructions.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent
Sinkhole reported in Nuevo Laredo
Sinkhole reported on west side of Nuevo Laredo
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts at separate checkpoints

Latest News

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts
The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why
In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower...
Man charged with killing iguana tries to use ‘stand your ground’ defense
More chances of rain
Still waiting for the rain