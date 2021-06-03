Police searching for two women accused of theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a couple of women believed to be tied to a theft case.

The incident happened on May 23rd at around 4 p.m.

Laredo Police shared images of two women who are believed to have stolen merchandise from the store.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of either of these women, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

