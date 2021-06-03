Apparent chase ends with several arrests
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An apparent chase ends with several people detained in central Laredo.
The above image was taken before 9 p.m. show Border Patrol agents detaining several people outside a home near Laredo Street and Texas Avenue.
According to witnesses, these pictures show the end of a chase that happened along Highway 83 and Guadalupe Street.
KGNS has contact U.S. Border Patrol Laredo sector for more information.
