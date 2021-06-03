Apparent chase ends with several arrests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An apparent chase ends with several people detained in central Laredo.

The above image was taken before 9 p.m. show Border Patrol agents detaining several people outside a home near Laredo Street and Texas Avenue.

According to witnesses, these pictures show the end of a chase that happened along Highway 83 and Guadalupe Street.

KGNS has contact U.S. Border Patrol Laredo sector for more information.

