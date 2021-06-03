Advertisement

Still waiting for the rain

Cooler days than what we are used to
More chances of rain
More chances of rain(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We were expecting the rain to come down, but so far, nothing!

Those chances of rain will still persist as we head into the weekend, it’s just a matter of when we are going to see it!

Earlier this week, we did see some morning showers, but nothing to severe compared to the storm we had a couple of weeks ago.

On Thursday we’ll start in the low 70s and see a high of about 88 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

On Friday, temperatures will continue to drop as our chances of rain increase.

We are expecting a 60 percent chance of rain with a high of 86 and lows in the 60s! This doesn’t sound like your usual summer weather in Texas.

Enjoy it while it lasts because we will slowly bounce back to the 90s by Saturday with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Then by Sunday, things will clear up, we’re expecting a high of 97 degrees.

By next week, those chances of rain will make a comeback and we will remain in the upper 90s.

Overall, enjoy these breezy conditions before we start to see that Laredo heat that we are used to.

