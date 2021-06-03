Advertisement

Storm knocks out power, during Austin ISD graduation ceremony

Storm leaves graduates in the dark
Storm leaves graduates in the dark(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Storms in Austin, left hundreds of graduates and attendees in the dark.

Video shows what it looked like at the Delco Center Wednesday night.

Austin ISD graduates walked across a dark stage to receive their diplomas.

This happened after a balloon hit a power line and knocked out power to the building but that didn’t stop them from continuing with commencement.

Many lit up the venue by flashing their phones so the students could continue with their celebrations.

It was definitely a day to remember.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
Weifeng Zhuo, 26
Man accused of running illegal gambling business
Texas resident shoots would be intruder
Elderly resident in Houston shoots and kills home intruder
22-year-old Joel Anthony Villarreal
Man facing charges after altercation turns violent

Latest News

Anna Benavides Galo
Governor Abbott appoints Laredoan to Parks and Wildlife Commission
Accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported on San Bernardo
Rudy Mendoza, age 37
Man arrested after police find credit card skimmer
Gateway City Pride Association To Hold Kick-off Event
Gateway City Pride Association to hold kick-off event
27-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Fermin
Man accused of grand theft auto