Storm knocks out power, during Austin ISD graduation ceremony

Storms in Austin, left hundreds of graduates and attendees in the dark.

Video shows what it looked like at the Delco Center Wednesday night.

Austin ISD graduates walked across a dark stage to receive their diplomas.

This happened after a balloon hit a power line and knocked out power to the building but that didn’t stop them from continuing with commencement.

Many lit up the venue by flashing their phones so the students could continue with their celebrations.

It was definitely a day to remember.

