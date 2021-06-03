Two vehicles catch fire on Andrew Lane

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a possible case of arson that happened in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 1:20 a.m. when fire crews received a call saying two vehicles were caught on fire.

Officials arrived at the 900 block of Andrew Ln where two cars were up in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without incident and the case is being investigated as a possible arson case.

This is the fourth reported fire in the city, within the past seven days.

