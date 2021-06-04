Advertisement

Agents find over 180 undocumented immigrants in stash houses

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the span of just hours, Laredo police and Border Patrol agents shut down three stash houses, catching a total of 180 undocumented individuals throughout the City of Laredo.

The first incident happened after Laredo PD received a tip of a possible stash house on Santa Maria Avenue.

Agents along with PD searched the property and found 54 undocumented individuals from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Honduras.

The second stash house was found within the same hour when Laredo south station agents responded to a request for assistance from Laredo PD for another possible stash house on Springfield Avenue.

There, agents caught 66 undocumented individuals from the countries of mexico and Guatemala.

The third bust happened while agents were busy at the Springfield Avenue bust, this on Monterrey Avenue.

There, they found multiple people trying to flee from the house.

Upon entering the home, agents caught 62 undocumented individuals from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The individuals from all the stash houses were not wearing personal protective equipment.

They were all medically screened, then processed accordingly.

