Congressman Cuellar responds to border disaster declaration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The state of Texas has spent $3.5 billion to secure the border since 2014.

That’s according to Governor Greg Abbott who issued a disaster declaration this week in response to the “border disaster.”

Declaring a disaster allows the state of Texas to request federal funding for costs related to the disaster.

Some say word choice matters, and calling the immigration situation a disaster promotes a negative stereotype for border communities.

Others say we should call it what it is.

“This is not a disaster as the governor has characterized it,” said Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Thirty-four counties are listed in the declaration, including Webb and Zapata.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar has lived along the border all his life.

“Do I understand that there are challenges at the border? Of course. Do I like some of the things that homeland security is doing? Of course I don’t, but it is certainly not a disaster.”

The vice president of the National Border Patrol Council has also lived in Laredo all his life.

Hector Garza says the increase in stash houses, illegal immigration and drug trafficking needs to be addressed.

“We’re finding hundreds of people in stash houses in neighborhoods, when we’re finding illegal aliens being smuggled in tractor trailers and in freight trains, when we’re having women and children coming across the border that are victimized by the cartels, that’s a disaster. We need to start acting now before it gets worse.”

According to the governor’s declaration:

- 1,000 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and hundreds of National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the border in 2021 alone.

- and in a span of less than three months, DPS made more than 1,300 criminal arrests.

- apprehended more than 35,000 undocumented people.

- and seized over 10,000 pounds of drugs

- and 100 firearms.

The declaration also pointing out property damage to landowners….

Both Garza and Representative Cuellar are calling upon bipartisanship to get the job done.

The governor says his calls for help from the federal government have gone unanswered.

Now, taking matters into his own hands, the disaster declaration will allow the use of all available state and local resources needed to manage the situation and threatens to discontinue state licensing of any childcare facility in Texas that shelters or detains undocumented immigrants.

The disaster declaration was filed on May 31st and it’s unclear how long it will be in effect.

