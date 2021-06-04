Proposal to freeze property valuations to be discussed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A proposal at the next city council meeting will aim to help city taxpayers.

District 4 Councilman Alberto Torres is proposing to send a resolution asking the appraisal district board to freeze property valuations.

He also hopes that the commissioners court, school districts, and the colleges follow suit and send the same type of resolution.

The goal is to continue to provide Laredo residents relief from the pandemic.

“We’re asking that they do not raise any appraisals, that they do not bring the value of property up so that people can expect to pay the same amount of taxes that they’ve paid last year,” said Torres. “We think this would be a great initiative for the taxpayer in order to continue assisting them as we get out of this pandemic.”

The next city council meeting will take place on Monday, June 7th.

