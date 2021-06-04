Advertisement

U.S. gives 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico

(KGNS) - The U.S. offered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico.

The Mexican Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard confirms that Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has instructed for these doses to be used on people that live along the U.S. Mexico border.

This includes 39 counties and for people ages 18 through 39.

Ebrard says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be used in an effort to possibly speed up lifting the travel restrictions by July.

