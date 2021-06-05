San Ygnacio community garden helps people grow together

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - South of Webb County in the small community of San Ygnacio, residents began an initiative that aims to help Mother Earth.

It’s a project that started on Earth Day and has now bloomed into a beautiful green garden, with the hopes of bringing people closer.

A small plot of land was transformed into a beautiful garden in San Ygnacio.

“If one day you want to make a salad and don’t have tomato or anything, come to the garden and come and take your own tomatoes from here.”

After a hard year, Olga Elizondo says this project was the perfect way to bring the small community outside again.

“Talking to each other, being together again...”

By offering this garden, organizers hope it offers a stress reliever for many as they become a healthy community together.

“People have been working together tirelessly and they’ve been committed bringing this garden to life,” said Javier Alonso, project organizer.

Its also allowed kids to see how far a seed can grow.

“You just sit in the table and you don’t know where the food comes from, and they see what to put into it to actually grow it and eat it,” said Elizondo.

Every day, love and care is put in the garden as the group takes turns to check up on it and the interest continues to grow.

”The group started really small but as we see the garden spring in, we see more members coming in,” said Alonso.

The garden doors are open every day to anyone wanting to grow together.

“Pick out your own tomatoes, your own chiles, white basil, sunflowers... but the goal is for people and youth to know what it takes for garden to grow,” said Elizondo.

Organizers say the initiative has inspired many homes to start a garden of their own. The community of San Ygnacio hopes it can continue going a long way.

The group is called Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension with the Better Living for Texans program.

Their mission is to empower and unify communities through education and community engagement.

