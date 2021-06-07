Biafit Women hosting boot camp
The six week boot camp will run from June 14th through July 23rd
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just in time for the summer, BiaFit Women is hosting a six week boot camp from June 14th through July 23rd.
The boot camp will happen at three different times during the day so those interested can find a time that best works for them.
You can choose to sign up at the following times:
- 6:30am - 7:30 am
- 8am - 9am
- 9am - 10am
The camp will include a free shirt, weekly nutrition plans, and the winner will receive a cash prize.
For some of the workouts that might be included in the boot camp, we get a live demonstration at our studio with Alizbell Pliego.
