Biafit Women hosting boot camp

The six week boot camp will run from June 14th through July 23rd
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just in time for the summer, BiaFit Women is hosting a six week boot camp from June 14th through July 23rd.

The boot camp will happen at three different times during the day so those interested can find a time that best works for them.

You can choose to sign up at the following times:

- 6:30am - 7:30 am

- 8am - 9am

- 9am - 10am

The camp will include a free shirt, weekly nutrition plans, and the winner will receive a cash prize.

For some of the workouts that might be included in the boot camp, we get a live demonstration at our studio with Alizbell Pliego.

