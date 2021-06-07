CBP discovers almost $1.5 million in drugs at the bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy week for agents at Laredo’s bridges as they kept nearly $1.5 million worth of drugs from coming across the border.

It all happened in three different busts.

The first two happened last Wednesday and Thursday at the Columbia Bridge.

In one bust, a truck that was allegedly carrying tables from Mexico was stopped. A K-9 search of the truck found 258 packages of alleged marijuana inside.

The other bust involved a tractor trailer where a drug sniffing dog found nearly $100,000 of meth.

The third bust happened on Thursday at bridge two. There a K-9 agent, found over a quarter million dollars of meth.

In total, all three busts had a combined street value of just under a million and a half dollars.

