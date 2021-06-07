Advertisement

City of Laredo Tennis Complex at TAMIU groundbreaking ceremony to take place

The new complex will serve as a recreational venue for Laredo residents and TAMIU students
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and TAMIU will be playing doubles this week as they announce new tennis courts together.

The two will hold a special groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow morning at TAMIU.

City of Laredo Tennis Complex at TAMIU will serve as a recreational venue for Laredo residents and TAMIU students.

The new complex will include 18 tennis courts, concession stands, and locker rooms.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at 10 am through the city’s Facebook page.

