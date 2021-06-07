Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar addresses lifting travel restrictions

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City leaders, along with Congressman Henry Cuellar, discussed the latest developments happening at the southern border.

Representative Cuellar spoke on the possibility of travel restrictions being lifted this month as well as the potential elimination of Title 42.

He also shared his hope that the vice president’s trip to Guatemala leads to more people remaining in their home countries as he worries that the summer months could turn deadly.

“If there’s large numbers of people coming in, when it gets very hot, I think you’re going to see some deaths,” said Cuellar. “People are going to die of thirst, and we’re going to see some of this. We got to do something to slow the number of people coming in. I believe in legal migration. I do not believe in illegal migration.”

