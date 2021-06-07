K-9 Sergeant Denzo passes away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a long battle, K-9 Sergeant Denzo has passed away in San Antonio.

According to the Webb County Sheriff Office’s social media pages, Sergeant Denzo was 13 years old and had served in the United States Army.

While he was a member of the Webb County Sheriff Office’s Canine Unit, he helped secure many county buildings from explosives.

Before his time in Webb County, he was a highly trained combat veteran who served two tours oversees with the United States Army Bomb Squad.

His training included searching for explosives in active combat situations.

Denzo also always went in before special operations teams, and in the course of his time with the army, found 20 explosive devices.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says he will be remembered as a true warrior.

He was buried in a private ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.