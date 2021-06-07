Laredo Police Department offers heat safety tips

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With triple digits in our forecast and a heat advisory in our area, Laredo police want you to stay safe.

The department is reminding residents to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water, and to stay indoors when possible.

If you can, you should also check up on those who might be more at risk.

As for the warning signs, there are some things to look out for.

“Check up on relatives who are children under the age of six, the elderly, and outdoor laborers,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “Also, if you’re experiencing symptoms of heat stroke such as fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and headaches please call 9-1-1 to avoid a heat stroke.”

For your pets, leave fresh water in shaded areas and remember that if the asphalt is too hot for bare feet, it’s too hot for bare paws.

