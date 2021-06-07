Advertisement

Laredo Police Department offers heat safety tips

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With triple digits in our forecast and a heat advisory in our area, Laredo police want you to stay safe.

The department is reminding residents to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water, and to stay indoors when possible.

If you can, you should also check up on those who might be more at risk.

As for the warning signs, there are some things to look out for.

“Check up on relatives who are children under the age of six, the elderly, and outdoor laborers,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “Also, if you’re experiencing symptoms of heat stroke such as fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and headaches please call 9-1-1 to avoid a heat stroke.”

For your pets, leave fresh water in shaded areas and remember that if the asphalt is too hot for bare feet, it’s too hot for bare paws.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident reported on Monday morning
Rollover accident reported on Monday morning
LPD chief speaks on possible elimination of Title 42
LPD chief speaks on possible elimination of Title 42
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
BiaFit Women Boot Camp
Biafit Women hosting boot camp
34-year-old Jesse Villasenor
Man arrested for allegedly refusing to pay his restaurant tab

Latest News

Pick up truck crashes into BP unit in West Laredo
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Accident reported on Highway 83
Truck crashes into Border Patrol unit
Pick up truck crashes into BP unit in West Laredo
Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for burglary
Man wanted for theft and burglary
Tuesday morning forecast
Temperatures going up on a Tuesday