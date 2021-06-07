Laredo Tennis Association honors scholarship recipients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over the weekend, the Laredo Tennis Association held a scholarship celebration.

They recognized the many volunteers who put in countless of hours to help the association in keeping kids and adults active —especially though a pandemic that forced many people to stay indoors.

“It’s been a fun four years being able to work with LTA and being able to share our knowledge that way other people can join tennis and we can start seeing how much love they start giving for the sport,” said Eddie Rodriguez, a longtime volunteer.

The United South High School Senior is just one of ten seniors who received scholarships from the Laredo Tennis Association .

Each of the ten LTA Scholarship recipients received anywhere between $600 to $1,000 dollars each for a total of almost $10,000.

Each volunteer has easily put in hundreds of hours this past year to keep the sport of tennis going through a pandemic.

Jocelynn Arrellano, another United South Senior, has put in so many volunteer hours and has enjoyed playing with her team that she hopes to play tennis at TAMIU one day.

“I want to wait for TAMIU to open up their tennis team and I have just earned an internship with the TLA so I will be working on that,” she shared.

But as the saying goes, the heart of a volunteer is never measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others —as evidenced by Candelario Escamilla who has been playing tennis for decades.

“I just like to see the joy in the faces of these graduates and being able to help them, Laredo Tennis Association, to be able to help them is just great for them and I just enjoy working with these kids and being able to be in this organization,” he says.

Which just goes to show, serving up some volunteer hours is one of the greatest gifts you can give.

