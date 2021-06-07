Advertisement

LPD chief speaks on possible elimination of Title 42

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With discussions over possibly eliminating Title 42, the Laredo Police Department says they will have a plan in place.

In the case of the policy’s removal, Chief of Police Claudio Trevino says the department is working with federal partners if there’s an increase of migrants in the community.

He says the police department will be used in a supporting role.

“When these migrants are processed and released into the community, they’ve come in through a process. It is a legal process that they’re coming in through. So as far as any arrests for criminal trespassing and such, it’s not going to be feasible for us to detain anybody.”

Chief Trevino says they will work with the prosecutor’s office to see if any charges can be brought up in specific cases.

